PHS Students Bring Home State Wins

Pictured (from left) are Marjorie Calderon, Grace Hamm, Josh Rodgers,

Nathaniel Anderson, Megan Jameson, and Alyssa Gilmore.

SkillsUSA Conference

Seventeen Paris High School students competed at the 2017 SkillsUSA State Conference in Corpus Christi, Texas.

PHS Senior Josh Rodgers earned first place in Marine Service Technology for the second year in a row. He will represent Texas at the SkillsUSA National Conference on June 19-23 in Louisville, Kentucky. Rodgers received $20,000 in scholarships to attend Universal Technical Institute in Irving, Texas. His instructor is Michael Rhodes.

Grace Hamm placed third in Photography Skilled and Technical hands-on. This effort was her first year to compete at the state level and plans to continue competing in SkillsUSA. Marjorie Calderon placed third in the Photography Technical test. This effort was her first year to compete in SkillsUSA. Their instructor is Danica Easterling.

Nathaniel Anderson, Alyssa Gilmore, and Megan Jameson earned a Red Ribbon of Excellence for their project in Engineering Related Design. This event was Paris High School’s first year to compete in this area, and their instructor is Deborah Andrews.