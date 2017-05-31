PHS Theater Department’s Annual Awards Banquet

Paris High School’s Theatre Department recently honored seniors who made a significant contribution to the theater program the past four years. The department presented awards to underclassmen for outstanding dedication and professional accomplishments.

Seniors receiving awards were Shelby Wilson, Ana Luna, Raden Phillips, Sonia Azcue, Josephina Mata, Adryan McGuire, Muchien Hang, and Josh Nieto. Junior award went to Reagan Stone and Hannah England. The sophomore award went to Abby Cannon. Freshmen who received the “Newcomer of the Year Award” were Robbie Turner and Alec Finch.

Senior Awards

Left to right: Shelby Wilson, Ana Luna, Raden Phillips, Sonia Azcue, Josephina Mata, Adryan McGuire, Muchien Hang, Josh Nieto. Front: Directors Amy Burrows and Jayna Shull



Junior Awards

Reagan Stone and Hannah England



Sophomore Award

​​​​​​​Abby Cannon