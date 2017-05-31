Tri-City Charter
Morrell banner
Adkin’s Finance
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
Shumate Banner
Hess-Header Banner
cypress basin hospice

PHS Theater Department’s Annual Awards Banquet

5 hours ago News, Paris News

Paris High School’s Theatre Department recently honored seniors who made a significant contribution to the theater program the past four years. The department presented awards to underclassmen for outstanding dedication and professional accomplishments.

Seniors receiving awards were Shelby Wilson, Ana Luna, Raden Phillips, Sonia Azcue, Josephina Mata, Adryan McGuire, Muchien Hang, and Josh Nieto. Junior award went to Reagan Stone and Hannah England. The sophomore award went to Abby Cannon. Freshmen who received the “Newcomer of the Year Award” were Robbie Turner and Alec Finch.

Senior Awards
Left to right: Shelby Wilson, Ana Luna, Raden Phillips, Sonia Azcue, Josephina Mata, Adryan McGuire, Muchien Hang, Josh Nieto. Front: Directors Amy Burrows and Jayna Shull

Junior Awards
Reagan Stone and Hannah England

Sophomore Award
​​​​​​​Abby Cannon

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     