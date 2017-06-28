Pilgrim’s Responds To Cruelty Allegations

“Pilgrim’s has conducted an investigation of the allegations at a contract farm in Hull, Georgia, and as a result has immediately taken steps to suspend the delivery of birds to the farm and provide proper notice of contract termination to the grower.

“Our investigation determined that the actions on the farm were in direct conflict with the animal welfare training provided by Pilgrim’s to the farm owner and in violation of the Pilgrim’s Animal Welfare Program.

“Ensuring the well-being of the chickens under our care is an uncompromising commitment at Pilgrim’s. This isolated incident of unacceptable behavior does not reflect our approach to animal welfare or the approach of the more than 4,000 family farm partners who interact with our chickens daily.

“Pilgrim’s will not tolerate animal abuse. We regret these actions have taken place and are immediately taking steps to reinforce our commitment to animal welfare throughout our supply chain and in our production processes.”