Happy Thursday!

Coffee Break and More, cars and coffee along with the taste test this Thursday 6:00 pm, and to add to the line-up we will have DJ CHUMCHUM Live on the scene! You don’t want to miss this. Prizes will be given out throughout the event.

Be sure to check the chamber website for more things going on in the area, Have a great weekend, and a happy new year!!

Allen Weatherford

Executive Director

Pittsburg/Camp County Chamber of Commerce

