Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

This year’s Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber Banquet is Thursday (Jan 26) at 6:00 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 831 Loop 179, Pittsburg. You are invited to attend our member banquet, which also serves as our annual meeting of the members. We will introduce the new board of directors and give awards to deserving members of the community. I am attaching the nomination forms, so take a few minutes this week to think about some worthy people to nominate.

This Saturday (Jan 07), Verizon is planning to start the year right by taking part in the ‘Car Show at Coffee Break’ and more here in Pittsburg. We will give away the Samsung TabE tablets on two-year contracts as well as the hum by Verizon. Please stop by and see us. We will have give aways and trinkets as well. See you there!

Exciting things are happening at Pittsburg Nursing Center.

A new facility will be located next to ETMC Pittsburg and include beautiful rooms with private baths or showers and the ever important feeling of home. Fine dining, quality care, and a highly-trained, friendly, local staff will be available during a patient’s stay at Pittsburg Nursing. The new building will also house a fully-equipped rehabilitation gym for treatment using the most advanced medical equipment.

“One of the best features in our community is that most of the staff, families and residents are local to Pittsburg,” says Ashley Hong, Business Development. “There’s lots of longevity and loyalty in our community. We’re the only skilled nursing facility in Pittsburg. There won’t be a finer facility anywhere in the state of Texas.”

Please stay tuned for our groundbreaking celebration in 2017. To meet our ground breaking goal, Pittsburg Nursing Center is in the process of a huge census push, and your support is much appreciated.

