Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

We have new owners at our local Pizza Inn. We will be cutting the ribbon Tomorrow, Friday (Jan 20) at 5:00 pm. The public is invited.

This year’s Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber Banquet is Thursday (Jan 26) at 6:00 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 831 Loop 179, Pittsburg. The theme is Old Time County Fair. It should be lots of fun. You are invited to attend our member banquet, which also serves as our annual meeting of the members. We will introduce the new board of directors and give awards to deserving members of the community. Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a table of 8, available now at the Chamber office. Tickets are going fast, So don’t miss out.

Need to give a sales presentation? Preside over a business meeting? Rather eat bugs than making a speech? Then you need Toastmasters. Every Monday night at 6:15 pm, at the Catfish King Restaurant in Mt Pleasant, a group of professionals, students, retirees, politicians, etc. meet to practice communication and listening and leadership skills in a casual, non-threatening environment. It’s fun! It’s entertaining! It’s a step in the right direction! For information, contact Sharon Sehon 903-767-3464. You are always welcome at Northeast Texas Toastmasters.

Join Camp County Republicans January 21 at 9:00 am at the Hanson-Sewell Center located at the corner of College and Daingerfield Streets in Pittsburg.

Join us for updates on the new Texas legislative session with our new State Representative Cole Hefner. —

Be sure to check the chamber website for more things going on in the area, Have a great weekend.

Allen Weatherford

Executive Director

Pittsburg/Camp County Chamber of Commerce

www.pittsburgchamber.com