Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

The KTBS 3 Community Caravan is coming to Camp County and Pittsburg Thursday (Feb 9). The News and Community Events Team will come into town that day, meet with the community at a local restaurant, Papa Nachos, from 12:00 until 1:00 pm. With community members, leaders, businesses telling the Arklatex and us why they live, work and play there! It’s a great opportunity to showcase your community to the entire Four States Area! We will be featuring your town on KTBS all that week!

The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College will host the chart-topping country music group Restless Heart Friday (Feb 10) at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for ages 17 and under and NTCC students. You can purchase seats by calling the Whatley Center box office at 903-434-8181.

We offer Pet Grooming here at Texas Country Farm Supply! You can drop your furry friend off for a day of pampering and pick them up when you are ready! We ask that all pets be at the store by 9:00 am and picked up by 6:00 pm. We offer a variety of pricing and services and can groom any size pooch! Call us to set your appointment up at 903-855-8548.

Be sure to check the chamber website for more things going on in the area, Have a great weekend.

Allen Weatherford

Executive Director

Pittsburg/Camp County Chamber of Commerce

