Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

Remember Saturday’s (Feb 18) Chili Cook-off. there are still spots available if you would like to compete for the best chili in Camp County. Contact the Chamber for information.

Thunderbird VFD Fund Raiser Gumbo Cook-Off Saturday (Feb 25) starting at 11:00 am until at the Firehouse. See you there!

Kid’s Fishing Day Saturday (Feb 25) from 9:00 am until noon at Pittsburg’s Fair Park. Officials are stocking the City Pond with 1,000 Winter Trout for kids 16 and under to catch. Bring your rod & reel, bait will be provided.

The next Main Street Market is scheduled for Saturday (Mar 11) and the theme is ‘Make Mine Vintage.’ We will be accepting vendors that offer antiques, vintage, repurposed, shabby chic, etc. For details, please email amccellon@pittsburgtx.net.

We have three new members this month. Hampton Inn in Mt Pleasant, Main Street Gym & Market, Pittsburg and Thom Leonard. Go by and welcome them to the Chamber of Commerce.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Chili weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp county Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442

www.pittsburgchamber.com