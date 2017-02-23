Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

The Chili Cook-off was a lot of fun. We did not have as many contestants this year as in the past, but it was fun. The Lions Club won again with their award winning chili. The Northeast Texas Equine Services came in a very close second. And Tammy Carlisle entertained the crowd and ate some very good chili.

Thunderbird VFD Fund Raiser Gumbo Cook-Off Saturday (Feb 25) from 11:00 am until at Firehouse. See you there!

Kid’s Fishing Day Saturday (Feb 25) from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon at Fair Park. The City Pond will be stocked with 1,000 Winter Trout for kids 16 and under to fish. Bring your rod & reel, bait will be provided.

The next Main Street Market is scheduled for Saturday (Mar 11) and the theme is ‘Make Mine Vintage.’ We will be accepting vendors that offer antiques, vintage, repurposed, shabby chic, etc. For details please email amccellon@pittsburgtx.net.

We have a new member this week. Law Office of Ramsey Strube. Go by and welcome them to the Chamber of Commerce.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp county Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442

