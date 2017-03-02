Pittsburg-Camp Chamber



Happy Thursday!

The City of Pittsburg had over 100 kids, and their families turn out for our annual ‘Kids Fish Day.’ The Kiwanis Club cooked hotdogs for everyone, and Texas Parks and Wildlife was on hand with fishing poles for those that didn’t have them. The High School Bass Club volunteered to help measure fish and help kids reel them. Jared Rose caught the most fish.

Coffee Break and More is hosting our Cars & Coffee event Saturday (Mar 4). The Pittsburg High School Art Club is showing off some of their artwork. Be sure not to miss this great event.

Pine Baptist Church 50-cent Garage Sale is Saturday (Mar 4) starting at 8:00 am and ending at 1:00 pm.

The Main Street Market is Saturday (Mar 11), and the theme is “Make Mine Vintage.” We are accepting vendors that offer antiques, vintage, repurposed, shabby chic, etc. For details, please email amccellon@pittsburgtx.net.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442