Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

The Main Street Market is open this week for Coffee and Smoothies. Go by and see the market, purchase a drink, and support the new businesses.

Downtown Pittsburg Outdoor Market is Saturday (Mar 11). There will be antiques, vintage, handmade, jewelry, Easter decor, food & more! This event will continue to grow, and we can add additional activities with your help. Come out, shop, and support the market! Share with your friends. Make a day of it in Downtown Pittsburg. We will be showing Breakfast at Tiffany’s at sundown in Pilgrim Plaza. Come on out Saturday (Mar 11) from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm and support the community and downtown!

We have one new member this week, Backwoods 6 Star Salon at 1672 CR 1330. Go by and welcome them to the Chamber of Commerce. We will cut the ribbon on Saturday (Apr 1).

Frontier Cowboy Church at 2791 FM 593 in Gilmer begins their “Trail Challenge 2017 – 2nd Annual Buckle Series.” It starts Saturday (Apr 15) and continues until Saturday (May 6). Double points, two shows, Saturday (Jul 22), Saturday (Aug 19) and Saturday (Sep 16) at Frontier Cowboy Church arena located behind the church. The shows on Saturday (Apr 15) and Saturday (May 6), the books open at 10:00 am and close at 11:00 am. All riders must attend the walk through at 11:30 am. The event starts at 12:30 pm. On Saturday (Jul 22) and Saturday (Sep 16), the books open at 8:00 am and close at 9:00 am. All riders must attend the walk through at 10:00 am, and the show begins at 11:00 am. The classes consist of Novice (new/non-experienced), Amateur (just enjoys the sport) and Elite (superior regarding abilities/quality). Western attire is required. Entry fee of $30 per horse per event except for May, which will be $60 due to double points awarded in this double-challenge show. A rider can enter multiple horses in each event. However, ONLY ONE horse (same horse) qualifies for points in each show. The rider must attend four out of six shows for awards and prizes. The Concession Stand will be open, and spectators are welcome. First Place Buckles are awarded in each class with 2nd thru 5th place prizes awarded in each class. Awards and prizes are at the last show on Saturday (Sep 16). For more information, contact Rhonda Howell 903-402-9768, Pat Maxwell 903-738-7237, or Barbara Butler 601-668-5464. www.frontiercowboychurch.org

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442