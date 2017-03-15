Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Tuesday!

The Downtown Pittsburg Outdoor Market, Saturday was a huge success. Thank you to everyone who came out to make this event so great.

Main Street Gym & Market, 109 Jefferson, is now serving lunch. Stop in and have a sandwich, a smoothie or coffee on Main Street.

Join the Camp County Republicans, Saturday (Mar 18) at 9:00 am in the Hanson-Sewell Center for our regular monthly meeting. State Representative for District 5, Cole Hefner will attend the meeting and share what is happening in Austin during the current session and answer your questions. Everyone is encouraged to be there. Hope to see you there.

Please help us get the word out about our beloved missing pet. Max disappeared Saturday morning. Last seen near FM 2796 and FM 557 in far northern Upshur County. He may be in Camp County. Black and white English setter. He answers to Max and is wearing collar and tags. Please call with any sightings 817-781-9935.

FRONTIER COWBOY CHURCH – 2791 FM 593, Gilmer begins their “Trail Challenge 2017 – 2nd Annual Buckle Series” on April 15. The rest of the week the Chamber office is closed.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442