Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

A Rabies Vaccination Clinic is Monday-Saturday (Mar 20-25) at Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic. The schedule is as follows-

Closed for lunch each day from 12:00 until 1:00

Monday – Friday: 8:00 am – 5:30 pm

Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 noon only

The cost for rabies’ vaccination is $7.00 per dog or cat and $2.00 off all other vaccinations. Camp County 4-H Club and Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic are sponsoring this week-long event.

Verizon has some excellent deals. An Ellipsis eight inch tablet on a two-year contract for $19.99, Hum by Verizon for $27.06, and lots more.

Main Street Gym & Market Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting is Thursday (Mar 30) at 5:00 pm.

A Chamber Ribbon Cutting is Saturday (Apr 1) at noon, at Backwoods 6-Star Salon. The location is 1672 CR 1330. There are door prizes, BBQ, and sides at 12:00. They will work on hair and nails all day if someone wants services you need to make an appointment. There is also prom deals that day for hair and nails. You can call for more details 903-575-8998.

Emmanuel Baptist Church is hosting a blood drive from 8:30 am until 2:30 pm Sunday (Mar 26), at 831 Texas Loop 179 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare Bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, you can contact Charlotte Jordan at (903) 574-4998.

Frontier Cowboy Church at 2791 FM 593, Gilmer, begins their “Trail Challenge 2017 – 2nd Annual Buckle Series” on Saturday (Apr 15).

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442