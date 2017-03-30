Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

Thursday (Mar 30) is the Main Street Gym & Market Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at 5:00 pm.

Ribbon cutting Saturday (Apr 1) at noon is the Backwoods 6 Star Salon, located at 1672 CR 1330. We will have door prizes, BBQ, and sides at 12:00. We will work on hair and nails all day if someone wants to come get services you need to make an appointment. We also have prom deals that day for hair and nails. You can call for more details at 903-575-8998.

Hwy 271 Car Cruise is Saturday (Apr 8)

Starting in Mt Pleasant with stops in Pittsburg and Gilmer. Gladewater has the awards. It cost $45 per car for a meal & Polo shirt. An extra meal is $10 each and $15 for an extra shirt. Early registration ends Friday (Mar 31).

Community Wide Easter Egg Hunt and Picnic is Saturday (Apr 15) starting at 11:00 am. It is at First Baptist Family Life Center. Bring your kids to hunt eggs and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy afterward!

Frontier Cowboy Church at 2791 FM 593 at Gilmer begin their “Trail Challenge 2017 and the Second Annual Buckle Series” on Saturday (Apr 15).

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Allen Weatherford

Camp county Chamber of Commerce