Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

This Saturday (Apr 8) at 11:00 am the Classic Cars from around the area will set up in downtown Pittsburg. Come to town and check out these cars. Then stay in town for lunch and shopping. First National Bank of Pittsburg is sponsoring The 271 Car Cruise.

There is a Community Wide Easter Egg Hunt and Picnic!

It is Saturday (Apr 15) at 11:00 am at First Baptist Family Life Center. Bring your kids to hunt eggs and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy after!

The Camp County Republicans will not meet in April 2017. The third Saturday meeting date is Easter weekend and many of our members have plans with family. Hope to see you at our next meeting Saturday (May 20).

The 2nd Annual Paws for A Cause 5K/1K Fun Run & Walk is Saturday (Apr 22). Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic is the host. This year the run will start at Broach Park, across the street from Emmanuel Baptist Church. Proceeds from this event benefit Titus County Shelter Friends and Safe Haven Equine Rescue. Early Registration for runners and walkers will be through Friday (Apr 7) at $25.00 a person. After that date, the price is $30.00. Registration forms are available at Pittsburgveterinaryclinic.com or you can pick one up in person at Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic. If you have any questions feel free to call Jackie or Jessica at 903-856-6518.

Cypress Basin Hospice’s 14th annual “Get Away & Play” Golf Tournament? It is Monday (May 8) at the Mount Pleasant Country Club. There is an 8:00 am tee time and a 1:00 pm tee time. Teams are $400 for a team of four. They can register online by going to www.cbhospice.org and following the golf tournament registration link.

Frontier Cowboy Church at 2791 FM 593 in Gilmer begins their “Trail Challenge 2017 – 2nd Annual Buckle Series” on Saturday (Apr 15).

Monday (Apr 10) the Whatley Center at NTCC will present the Mount Vernon Music string quintet at 7:30 pm in the foyer. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. You may call 903-434-8181 for tickets and information.

Tuesday (Apr 18) it is a free concert! The Whatley Center at NTCC will present the US Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors at 7:30 pm. The concert is free, but reservations are requested. Call 903-434-8181 for tickets and information.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp county Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442