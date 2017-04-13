Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

The Hwy 271 Car Cruise was a huge success. We want to thank First National Bank for sponsoring the event this year. We want to thank the following businesses for their donation, Pain or Pleasure, Hospice Resale Store, Insurance Solutions, Pizza Inn, Papa Nachos, Coffee Break & More, ABC Auto Parts, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Faulkner Chevrolet, Auto Plaza Motors and, Pittsburg Auto Lube.

Community Wide Easter Egg Hunt and Picnic!

Saturday (Apr 15) at 11:00 am at First Baptist Family Life Center.

Bring your kids to hunt eggs and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy after.

Tuesday (Apr 18) there is a free concert! The Whatley Center at NTCC will present the U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors at 7:30 pm. The concert is free, but reservations are requested. You may call 903-434-8181 for tickets and information.

It’s time to start plans for 2017 Pioneer Day Peach Queen contest and pageant. Last year was a lot of fun and hard work. I still get positive comments about the pageant. And, from those who were not there say they will not miss it this year. This years’ contest should be bigger and better than last year. The plans for this years’ pageant should make it even more spectacular than last year. All our efforts are needed again this year. The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday (Apr 20) at 5:00 at the Chamber of Commerce Office. We will also present Queen Kaycee Parker with her scholarship as reigning Queen. We will invite club and sponsors to be present and pass out info for this year’s contest. An exciting time! Look forward to seeing you there. We are still looking for a trailer for a permanent home for the Queen float. It needs to be a hay trailer type. Keep an eye out, ask farmers and rancher friends. It would be nice if someone would donate one to us.

The Camp County Republicans will not meet in April 2017. The third Saturday meeting date is Easter weekend and many of our members will have plans with family. Hope to see you at our next meeting on Saturday (May 20).

The 2nd Annual Paws for A Cause 5K/1K Fun Run & Walk is Saturday (Apr 22), hosted by Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic. This year the run will start at Broach Park across the street from Emmanuel Baptist Church. Proceeds from this event will benefit Titus County Shelter Friends and Safe Haven Equine Rescue. After Friday (Apr 7) the price is $30.00. Registration forms are available at pittsburgveterinaryclinic.com or you can pick one up in person at Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic. If you have any questions feel free to call Jackie or Jessica at 903-856-6518.

Pittsburg Lions Club is having a baked potato lunch Tuesday (Apr 25) from 11:00 to 1:30 pm at the Hanson-Sewell Center. Cost is $8 for baked potato with all the fixings, dessert, and water.

Delivery is available. You may call 903-855-7696 to order.

This fundraiser provides funds for our many community projects including NTCC scholarships.

Cypress Basin Hospice’s 14th annual “Get Away & Play” Golf Tournament is Monday (May 8) at the Mt Pleasant Country Club. There is an 8:00 am tee time and a 1:00 pm tee time. It is $400 for a team of four. You may register online by going to www.cbhospice.org and following the golf tournament registration link.

Frontier Cowboy Church at 2791 FM 593 in Gilmer begins their “Trail Challenge 2017 – 2nd Annual Buckle Series” on Saturday (Apr 15).

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp county Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442