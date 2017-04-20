Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

It’s time to start plans for 2017 Pioneer Day Peach Queen contest and pageant. Last year was a lot of fun and hard work. I still get positive comments about the pageant. And, from those who were not there saying they will not miss it this year. This years’ contest’s list should be bigger and better than last year. The plans for this years’ pageant should make it even more spectacular than last year. All our efforts are needed again this year. The first meeting is scheduled for Today, Thursday (Apr 20) at 5:00 pm in the Chamber of Commerce Office. We will present Queen Kaycee Parker with her scholarship as reigning Queen. We invite club and sponsors to be present and we’re distributing info for this year’s contest. An exciting time! Look forward to seeing you there.

We are still looking for a trailer for a permanent home for the Queen Float. It needs to be a hay type trailer. Keep an eye out, ask farmers and rancher friends. It would be nice if someone could donate one.

The Second Annual Paws for A Cause 5K/1K Fun Run & Walk will be Saturday (Apr 22) hosted by Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic. This year the run will start at Broach Park, across the street from Emmanuel Baptist Church. Proceeds from this event benefit Titus County Shelter Friends and Safe Haven Equine Rescue. Registration for runners and walkers is $30.00. Registration forms are available at Pittsburgveterinaryclinic.com or you can pick one up in person at Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic. If you have any questions feel free to call Jackie or Jessica at 903-856-6518.

Pine Baptist Church is hosting a Bake Sale Saturday (Apr 22) at 8:00 am until at Fred’s and B&S.

Pittsburg Lions Club is having a baked potato lunch on Tuesday (Apr 25) from 11:00 am until 1:30 pm at the Hanson-Sewell Center. The cost is $8 for baked potato with all the fixings, dessert, and water. Delivery is available. please call 903-855-7696 to order. This fundraiser will provide funds for our many community projects including NTCC scholarships.

Cypress Basin Hospice’s 14th Annual “Get Away & Play” Golf Tournament is Monday (May 8) at the Mt Pleasant Country Club. There is an 8:00 am tee time and a 1:00 pm tee time. A team of four is $400. You can register online by going to www.cbhospice.org and following the golf tournament registration link.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp county Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442