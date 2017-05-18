Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

The Camp County Republican Party meets at 9:00 am this Saturday (May 20) in the Hanson-Sewell Center on the corner of Daingerfield and College Streets in Pittsburg.

Saturday (May 20) at noon there is a Ribbon Cutting for Raw Iron Xtreme, 905 N. Greer. Come by and welcome a new business to Pittsburg and the Chamber of Commerce.

The Future Stars of America presents UNLOCK the BLOCK

Aiming to enhance and give back to the lives of all community members through a rewarding and fun filled block party event.

Saturday (May 20) at Douglass Community Center, 408 Terry Street.

Bible Baptist, 365 CR 2208, Revival 7:00 pm is Sunday through Friday (May 21-26).

Saturday (May 27) it is Pittsburg Art & Wine. This year we will be moving Pittsburg Art & Wine Festival to North Ave and Marshall Streets surrounding the newly constructed Pilgrim Plaza.

We are in the planning stages of this year’s Pioneer Days. We are adding a lot this year to make it better. This effort means we will need more volunteers than ever before, if you would like to help grow this into one of the major events in North East Texas, please contact Allen at the Chamber office 903-856-3442.

We are collecting applicants for Pioneer Peach Queen contest. If anyone knows of a young lady that would like to be a contestant for Pioneer Peach Queen, please contact James Wallace at jameswwallace@msn.com. The constant must be a beginning senior for fall 2017. Deadline is Wednesday (May 31).

The Patrons will be at Jerry’s Bar & Grill Saturday (May 27) from 9:00 pm until1:00 am with live music, drinks, and food! The cover charge at the door is $5.00.

A Night at the Casino is Saturday (Jun 10) at Princedale Country Club at 6:30 pm. The doors open at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $25 per person. Come out and play some games of chance, win some prizes, enjoy an adult beverage and eat some great food.

We are still looking for a trailer for a permanent home for the Queen float. It needs to be a hay trailer type. Keep an eye out, ask your farmer and rancher friends. It’d be good if someone could donate one to us.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442