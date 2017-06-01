Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy (Wet) Thursday!

The Pittsburg Art & Wine Fest was a huge success. Thank you, Amanda McCellon and all the workers at the City.

A Night at the Casino, Saturday (Jun 10) is at Princedale Country Club starting at 6:30 pm. The doors open at 6:00 pm with tickets $25 per person. Come out and play some games of chance, win some prizes, enjoy an adult beverage and eat some great food.

We are in the planning stages of this year’s Pioneer Days. We are adding a lot this year to make it better. This plan means we will need more volunteers than ever before, if you would like to help grow this into one of the major events in North East Texas, Please contact Allen at the Chamber office 903-856-3442.

We are still collecting applicants for Pioneer Peach Queen contest. If anyone knows of a young lady that would like to be a contestant for Pioneer Peach Queen, please contact James Wallace at jameswwallace@msn.com. Contestant must be a beginning senior for fall 2017.

We are still looking for a trailer for a permanent home for the Queen float. It needs to be a hay trailer type. Keep an eye out, ask of farmers and rancher friends. It’d be good if someone could donate one.

The Independence Day Blast event is CASA’s annual fundraiser in support of our mission to help abused and neglected children. We are asking the local churches assist us by requesting two or three volunteers from your church to help with the activities. Contact:

Beverly Austin or Michelle Cobern, Executive Director CASA 903-305-2277

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442

Frontier Cowboy Church is hosting “Cowboys for the Cure.” The event is a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and it is Saturday (Jun 17). The Trail Ride will leave Frontier Cowboy Church, 2791 FM 593, Gilmer, at 1:00 pm and travel to Gilmer Yamboree Grounds, 1925 N Wood Street, Gilmer. The trail ride is open to all participants that would like to participate. The release of responsibility forms will be available for signature by riders. Under 18, must have a signed release from their parent/guardian. The activities will start at the Yamboree Grounds at 5:00 pm. Events will include a silent auction from 5:00-6:30 pm, a live auction from 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm, food, live music, bounce house, and a petting zoo. If you would like to donate items for the auctions, please contact Larry Sewell @ 903-790-4026. All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For more information, you may call Frontier Cowboy Church at 903-762-1277 or email info@frontiercowboychurch.org