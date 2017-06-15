Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

A Night at the Casino, Saturday (Jun 10) at Princedale Country Club was a huge success, thank you to everyone who came out for this annual event.

Here’s what’s going on at the Pittsburg Library. Thursday (Jun 15, and 22) at 4:00 pm, we will be having special Storytimes provided by Capital One Bank! There will be stories and crafts. Also, sign-ups are still going on for our Summer Annual Reading Program! So come sign up today. Books read at Storytime will count toward your goal of the Summer Reading Program. Hope to see you there!

The Camp Republican Party will meet on Saturday (Jun 17) at 9:00 am in the Hanson-Sewell Center, 237 College Street in Pittsburg. Our State Representative Cole Hefner will attend the meeting to discuss the issues in the past legislative session and what to expect from the special session just called by Governor Abbott. You don’t want to miss this meeting! Hope to see you on Saturday (Jun 17)!

Rustville Essentials has been invited to showcase our products, along with 39 other small businesses from around the world, at a Giftig Suite, Red Carpet event, honoring the Americans Music Awards, in Hollywood this November!

We are having a raffle to raise money for this tremendous opportunity. Only $5 per ticket and you get three chances to win! First Place wins $100 gift basket from Rustville. Second Place wins $50 gift basket from a Rustville. Third place wins $20 gift certificate from Rustville. You can purchase tickets at Rustville’s Soap Shop on Main Street. We are also accepting monetary donations at Guaranty Bank in Pittsburg. The account is named “Rustville Essentials Special Account.” We also are offering incentives for Sponsorships. Anyone that wants to sponsor our trip can get in touch with Shelby Rust cell: 903-434-6699. We need ALL the help we can get! Our goal is to raise around $5000

Quake on Town Lake and BBQ on the Bank! Join community businesses and individuals on Saturday (Jul 15) at Town Lake and compete for the best brisket in Northeast Texas! There is prize money awarded for first through third place briskets, and a traveling trophy goes to the “People’s Choice” Champion. Registration fee is $75 plus a required 10 lbs. of brisket and the choice of providing an additional 10 pounds of cook’s choice including chicken, pork, or ribs. All net proceeds benefit Hospice charitable care. For questions, please contact Niki Haynes at 903-577-1510.

We are still looking for a trailer for a permanent home for the Queen float. It needs to be an old style hay-trailer type. Keep an eye out, ask of farmers and rancher friends. It’d be good if someone could donate one to us.

The Independence Day Blast Celebration has many fun activities including music, great food, free activities for children and an amazing fireworks display at dusk. This event will be an evening of fun and celebration for all ages. All proceeds will fund the mission to support CASA of Titus, Camp and Morris Counties and will directly impact the children served in all three counties. We need volunteers. Please have them contact Beverly Austin at 903-305-2277 for details.

Last week I mentioned that we had a new member. Unfortunately, I misspelled her last name and gave you the wrong Phone number. So I will try again, Terrie Runnels, please call Terrie and welcome her to the Chamber of Commerce and let her tell you about her Business, 214-293-5658.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442

Frontier Cowboy Church is hosting “COWBOYS FOR THE CURE,” a fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Saturday (Jun 17). The Trail Ride leaves Frontier Cowboy Church, 2791 FM 593, Gilmer, at 1:00 pm and travels to Gilmer Yamboree Grounds, 1925 N Wood Street, Gilmer. The trail ride is open to all participants that would like to participate in the ride. The release of responsibility forms is available for signature by riders. Under 18, must have a signed release from their parent/guardian. The activities will start at the Yamboree Grounds at 5:00 pm. Events will include a silent auction from 5:00-6:30 pm, a live auction from 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm, food, live music, bounce house, and a petting zoo. If you would like to donate items for the auctions, please contact Larry Sewell at 903-790-4026. All proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For more information, please call Frontier Cowboy Church at 903-762-1277 or email info@frontiercowboychurch.org