Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Here’s what’s going on at the Pittsburg Library. Thursday (Jun 15 & 22) at 4:00 pm, we will have a special Storytimes provided by Capital One Bank! There will be stories and crafts. Also, sign-ups are still going on for our Summer Annual Reading Program! So come sign up today. Books read at Storytime will count towards your goal of the Summer Reading Program. Hope to see you there!

CLEAN UP PARTY!

Come out and help open Pittsburg’s one-and-only Brewery! If you can sweep or wash equipment, swing a hammer or if you’re highly skilled in carpentry, come on down! We need all hands on deck.

We are trying to have a surprise opening very soon! We will be working rain or shine! Saturday 8:00 until 10:00 am, Sunday 9:00 until 5:00 pm or as long as we have help! We will stay!

Be a part of the biggest change in Pittsburg since chicken!

Compress Street next to the FarmStead Museum.

Tuesday (Jun 27) at noon there is a ‘Free Lunch & Learn’ for ages 55 and up at Coffee Break & More, 308 S. Greer. Hospice Plus & Pittsburg Nursing Center sponsor the event.

Join us for Tri-County Independence Day Blast sponsored by CASA of Titus, Camp and Morris Counties on the 4th of July at Broach Park in Pittsburg from 7:00 to 9:30 pm. There are FREE fun booths for the kids, concession stand, music, parachute bingo tickets that are on sale now, and fireworks all begins at dark. Please help support abused and neglected children in Titus, Camp and Morris Counties by purchasing Parachute Bingo Raffle Tickets for $5 or five for $20 for your chance to win $1000! These kids deserve your support! CASA Advocates, CASA Board Members, CASA Staff are selling tickets or call the CASA office at 903-767-3679.

Rustville Essentials has been invited to showcase our products, along with 39 other small businesses from around the world, at a Giftig Suite, Red Carpet event, honoring the Americans Music Awards, in Hollywood this November!

We are having a raffle to raise money for this tremendous opportunity. Only $5 per ticket with three chances to win! First Place wins $100 gift basket from Rustville. Second Place wins $50 gift basket from a Rustville. Third place wins $20 gift certificate from Rustville. Youn can purchase tickets at Rustville’s Soap Shop on Main Street. We are also accepting monetary donations at Guaranty Bank in Pittsburg. The account is named: “Rustville Essentials Special Account.” We also are offering incentives for Sponsorships. Anyone that wants to sponsor our trip can get in touch with Shelby Rust cell: 903-434-6699.

We need ALL the help we can get! Our goal is to raise around $5000.

Quake on Town Lake and BBQ on the Bank! Join community businesses and individuals on Saturday (Jul 15) at Town Lake and compete for the BEST brisket in Northeast Texas! Prize money is for 1st-3rd place briskets, and a traveling trophy goes to the “People’s Choice” Champion. Registration fee is $75 plus a required 10 lbs. of brisket and the choice of providing an additional ten pounds of cook’s choice including chicken, pork, or ribs. All net proceeds benefit Hospice charitable care. For questions, please contact Niki Haynes at 903-577-1510.

Nora’s Salon, 236 Rusk Street has new hours. Wed. 9:00 am until 6:00 pm, Thursday 9:00 am until 1:00 pm, Friday 9:00 am until 2:30 pm and Saturday 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. Call for more info. 903-946-2035

