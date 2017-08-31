Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

On Friday (Sep 1) Pizza Inn will have all you can eat ribs on the buffet.

Thursday (Sep 7) there will be live entertainment with Dale Cummings from Winnsboro 5:30 until 7:30 pm. He sings 50’s, 60’s and 70’s music!

Also on Friday (Sep 8), there will be all you can eat wings on the buffet.

Saturday (Sep 2) at noon there is a ribbon cutting for Gods Closet. Come downtown and help welcome Gods Closet to their new location at 123 Jefferson Street.

My name is Mary Zepeda. My husband and I bought the old St. Rose winery and vineyard. We plan on opening soon. So as we wait for our license, we will open the vineyard to the public

to pick muscadine grapes. We will Start Thursday (Aug 31) from 8:00 am until 6:00 pm. The grapes will go for $1.50 a lb if you pick your own, and $2.00 a pound if I pick for you. We will be open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8:00 am until 6:00 pm in September until all the muscadines are gone!

Please bring hats and water. I will have bags and buckets.

Full salad bar with free range chicken & turkey. There are fresh vegetables with healthy sides. CHOW NOW is coming to Main Street Market. Download the app and order your food from the Market and pay straight from your phone. We will deliver up to a $20.00 or have your order ready when you come in. We are running a special in the gym 24 FOR 24. That is 24 sessions for $24 for each session which is a great saving. Please contact us if you are interested in renting our Market for a Venue.

The streets of Historic Downtown Pittsburg will transform into an open-air marketplace on Saturday (Sep 16) as vendors from all over East Texas converge on the city for Pioneer Days. Estimated attendance at the annual festival, which is Pittsburg’s biggest, is 10,000. Pioneer Days officially kick off Wednesday (Sep 13) with the Peach Queen Coronation at the High School Auditorium.

There is a Community Leader Luncheon Thursday (Sep 14) with Live Music at Jerry’s Bar & Grill featuring “The Patron’s.”

On Friday (Sep 15) it is the Health Fair, Co-Sponsored by ETMC Pittsburg. Sidewalk Sales by downtown merchants. A wine tasting at Our Place 4:00 until 10:00 pm. The Pioneer Days Carnival starts at 6:00 pm Friday, lighting up the night with exhilarating rides and games until 10:00 pm.

Saturday’s (Sep 16) festivities begin at 8:00 am with more than 125 Main Street vendor booths, including a food and beverage court. Pendergrass Park and the Gazebo will be busy this year with Entertainment, Sponsored by Cypress Bank. There is a Bar-BQ Cook-off. Chicken Scratch Bingo starts at 12:00 noon under the light at Mount Pleasant and Jefferson Streets. The Parade will begin at 10:00 am. The 13th annual Tommy Lee Memorial Biker Run will lead off the Parade and then head out on the highway.

At 6:00 pm enjoy Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc, Bareback and more! For more information, contact Allen Weatherford at the Camp County Chamber of Commerce at 903-856-3442. Pioneer Days Health Fair Friday (Sep 15) is from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at NiCo Recycling, 133 Jefferson, downtown Pittsburg! They will offer Blood Pressure, Oxygen Saturation, Blood Sugar, Carotid Screening, Stroke Education, Advanced Directive Information, and Flu Shots. The first 20 are free! Then it is $20 each, Clinic Provider pamphlets and Urgent care hours

This weekend Anvil Brewing Lucas Kelm Friday (Sep 15) from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm along with prime rib special 16-ounce prime rib with garlic mashed potatoes house salad fresh-baked roll with rosemary butter. Saturday night Billy Boyd Acoustic Blues is 7:00 until 10:00 p.m. With chicken piccata excellent Italian pasta dish.

For our grand opening, of the Feed and Seed Dancehall, Friday (Sep 15) you have on stage Daniel and the Boone’s starting at 7:00 pm, along with our prime rib Friday night meal.

On Saturday, in honor of the Tommy Lee Biker Rally, we will be open for breakfast Saturday at 8:00 am until 10:00 am. We will start our music lineup at 4:00 pm with Billy Boyd, and at 7:00 pm Outbound Train with Lulu, formerly from Lulu and the Vipers. And we will be open for our very first Sunday brunch on Sunday (Sep 17) from 12:00 until 4:00 pm. We will have our first reservation only dinner with a special limited menu of Cornish game hens and rib eye steaks from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. Please visit our Facebook page Pittsburg Feed and Seed or call 903-708-5969 for reservations.

White Linen Reservation Dinners will be the first and third Sundays of every month from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Reservations must be made by Friday at Noon.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442