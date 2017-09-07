Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

A reminder that on Thursday (Sep 7), Dale Cummings from Winnsboro will perform at Pizza Inn from 5:30-7:30 pm. He will entertain us with great 50’s, 60’s and 70’s music. Join the fun!

Also on Friday (Sep 8) will be All-You-Can-Eat Wings on the buffet.

The streets of Historic Downtown Pittsburg will transform into an open-air marketplace on Saturday (Sep 16) as vendors from all over East Texas converge on the city for Pioneer Days. Estimated attendance at the annual festival, which is Pittsburg’s biggest, is 10,000.

Pioneer Days officially kick off Wednesday (Sep 13) with the Peach Queen Coronation at the High School Auditorium.

The Community Leader Luncheon is Thursday (Sep 14) with live music at Jerry’s Bar & Grill “The Patron’s.”

On Friday (Sep 15) it is the Health Fair, Co-Sponsored by ETMC Pittsburg. There are ‘Sidewalk Sales’ by downtown merchants.

A wine tasting at Our Place 4:00 until 10:00 pm.

The Pioneer Days Carnival starts at 6:00 pm Friday (Sep 15), lighting up the night with exhilarating rides and games until 10:00 pm.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 8:00 am with more than 125 ‘Main Street’ vendor booths, including a food and beverage court.

Pendergrass Park and the Gazebo will be busy this year with Entertainment, Sponsored by Cypress Bank.

Bar BQ Cook off.

Chicken Scratch Bingo at 12:00 noon is under the light at Mount Pleasant and Jefferson Streets.

The Parade will begin at 10:00 am.

The 13th annual Tommy Lee Memorial Biker Run will lead off the Parade and then head out on the highway

6:00 pm it is BULL RIDING, SADDLE BRONC, BAREBACK.

For more information, contact Allen Weatherford at the Camp County Chamber of Commerce at 903-856-3442.

Pioneer Days Health Fair is Friday (Sep 15) at 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at NiCo Recycling, 133 Jefferson, downtown Pittsburg!

We will offer: Blood Pressure, Oxygen Saturation, Blood Sugar, Carotid Screening, Stroke Education, Advanced Directive Information, Flu Shots – The first 20 are free! Afterward, the price is $20 each, Clinic Provider pamphlets and Urgent care hours.

Verizon wireless specials for September

HumX now has WIFI for those that travel with kids/grand kids and don’t have a way for them to watch movies on the road. You can go to the new unlimited plans if you haven’t already. We also sell the following products-

Vivint Home Security – keeps your home or business connected to your phone at any time (I have some excellent promotional discounts that are time limited).

Dish Network

Sling TV – I signed up three months ago, and it saves $130.00 on my cable bill by getting rid of Suddenlink.

The list is endless so please stop by and see me. Should you have any questions, please call and make an appointment so that I can run an account analysis for you.

Feed and Seed Dancehall, Friday (Sep 15) is on stage with Daniel and the Boone’s starting at 7:00 pm. Along with our prime rib Friday night special meal.

On Saturday, in honor of the Tommy Lee Biker Rally, we will be open for breakfast Saturday (Sep 16) at 8:00 am until 10:00 am. We will start our music lineup at 4:00 pm with Billy Boyd, and at 7:00 pm the Outbound Train with Lulu, formerly from Lulu and the Vipers. We will be open for our very first Sunday brunch on Sunday (Sep 17) from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm. We will have our first reservation only dinner with a special limited menu of Cornish game hens and rib eye steaks from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. For reservations, please visit our Facebook page at Pittsburg Feed and Seed or call 903-708-5969.

White Linen Reservation Dinners will be the first and third Sundays of every month from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Reservations must be made by Friday at Noon.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area at www.pittsburgchamber.com

