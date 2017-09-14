Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

Tonight 7:00 pm the Patrones will play at Jerry’s Bar and Grill with a $5 cover charge.

Friday 10:00 am, it is the Health Fair at 133 Jefferson, downtown Pittsburg. Sidewalk Sales downtown.

Pioneer Days Health Fair Friday (Sep 15) 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at NiCo Recycling, 133 Jefferson, downtown Pittsburg! They have Blood Pressure, Oxygen Saturation, Blood Sugar, Carotid Screening, Stroke Education, Advanced Directive Information, Flu Shots. The first 20 are free, and then it is $20 each, Clinic Provider pamphlets and Urgent care hours

Friday Hotdogs and Ice Cream Courthouse lawn

Friday 5:00 until 10:00 pm Wine Tasting. NTCC Our Place

Bill Gilbert–Danny Cargo–Keith Allen–Jeff Kilburn and Thom Leonard is providing entertainment for the Wine event.

The Pittsburg Feed and Seed Dance hall will open Friday Night at 7:00 pm

The Carnival will fill the night with lights and excitement staring at 6:00 pm

Vendors form 8:00 am until 6:00 pm, vendors fill the streets of Pittsburg Saturday.

The Parade will be at 10:00 am, led by the Tommy Lee Bike run. Over 100 Harley Davidson’s will be in attendance.

And of course Chicken Scratch Bingo at noon under the red light.

Bar BQ Cok-off is 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with Live music form noon until 1:00 pm.

Danny Cargo and Thom Leonard have the entertainment for the BBQ Cook-off.

There is live entertainment throughout the day at the Gazebo.

Grand opening, of the Feed and Seed Dancehall, Friday (Sep 15), on stage we will have Daniel and the Boone’s starting at 7:00 pm.

Along with our prime rib Friday night special. We will start our music lineup at 4:00 pm with Billy Boyd, and at 7:00 pm, Outbound Train with Lulu, formerly from Lulu and the Vipers. And we will be open for our very first Sunday brunch on Sunday (Sep 17) from 12:00 until 3:00 pm. We will have our first reservation only dinner with a special limited menu of cornish game hens and rib eye steaks from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. For your reservations, please visit our Facebook page Pittsburg Feed and Seed or call 903-926-7741