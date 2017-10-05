Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

Just Wright Hair Salon has moved to downtown Pittsburg! It is at 117 Quitman Street. The Salon is open, contact your stylist for an appointment. If you need hair, we are not officially open, but we will sell you some hair! Yes, indeed we will! 😉😉 Stay tuned for our GRAND RE-OPENING!

This weekend at Anvil Brewing and Pittsburg Feed and Seed Dance Hall we have a great band from Tyler Texas, Kid Icarus project, from 8:00 pm until 11:00 pm with a blend of rock and southern rock. Saturday, Doctor O Band, local David Hawkins, 8:00 pm until 11:00 pm. Enjoy a Ribeye Steak dinner or Chicken Picata, after 5:00 pm. Sunday Brunch is 12:00 noon until 4:00 pm, with Lucas Kelm acoustic live music. Try our excellent Ruben Eggs Benedict, Fried chicken and waffles, strawberry shortcake Waffles, Apple pie Waffles, smoked salmon flatbread, and more!

Project Graduation has a ‘Reindeer Run,’ Saturday (Dec 2) at 6:00 pm. It is the same day as the parade. You can register at Smith Furniture $25.00 entry fee includes a shirt.

We are working on next years Chamber Directory. Please go to www.pittsburgchamber.com, ‘Members.’ Search for your business name and make sure the information is correct. If it is not, it will not be accurate in the Directory. If it is incorrect, please contact me, and I will tell you how to fix it.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442