Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

At the November Board of Directors meeting, we will elect new board members and officers for 2018. We will be replacing five board members. If you are interested in serving on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, please contact the office before November 7, 2017.

Pittsburg Feed and Seed and Anvil Brewing will be hosting our second White Linen Dinner, this Sunday (Oct 15) from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Our entrees will feature Rib-eyes steaks and grilled salmon. This outing is a chance to come and see the old Feed Store dressed up, and to enjoy an excellent dining experience in downtown Pittsburg. Please RSVP 903-926-7741.

Habitat for Humanity of Camp County volunteers is busy creating an enchanting setting for its fundraiser. It is the Second Annual Ruby Slipper Gala: ”There’s No Place Like Home!” taking place this Saturday (Oct 14) from 7:00 pm to midnight at the historic Douglass Community Center, 408 Terry Street, Pittsburg. A fan favorite, the local band DoctorDoctor will perform. Several local wineries will be present offering wine tasting and bottle sales. Light canapes, coffee, tea, and soda will be available. The dress is “party casual” so attendees can “doll themselves up” any way that is comfortable for them. As a lead into the weekend festivities, Chili’s in Mt Pleasant is holding a “Give Back Event” this Thursday (Oct 12). Everyone who lets them know they are there to support Habitat on that day means Chili’s donate 10% of their bill to Habitat. All funds raised at Chili’s and the Gala will go to our local housing ministry and will help finance the next new home built. Tickets are $35 a couple or $20 for an individual and are available by calling 903-767-1156. Tickets will also be available at the door for $40 or $25. There will be lots of useful items in the Silent Auction from local businesses. Items include Cricket Wireless, Prieferts, Discount Tire, the Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic, Hamilton Jewelers, Computer Emporium, Doctors Spearman and Richardson, Dow Auto Group, Mike D Auto Stereo, Braddock Auto Trim, Steve Parker, K-Lake, CiCis, and Déjà Vu Consignments. Cole Hefner will be the auctioneer for a Live Auction of a Dinner for four offered donated by the local hostess and Chef Debbie Knox. Pilgrim’s Corp, Acker Poultry, Cypress Bank, First National Bank, the Frederick Douglass Alumni Association, Pittsburg Insurance, Conroy Tractor, Pittsburg Title, State Farm, Williams Chiropractic, Bunns Flowers and Strube Propane are sponsoring the event.

The proposed ordinance has been vetted by the Planning and Zoning Commission and city staff before the public hearing scheduled for Thursday (Oct 12) by proactively talking to business owners, citizens, and stakeholders. At this time the general public meeting will be canceled, and the proposed ordinance will not move forward.

Project Graduation will be having a reindeer run Saturday (Dec 2) at 6:00 pm. This date is the same day as the parade. You can register at Smith Furniture $25.00 entry fee includes a shirt.

We are working on next years Chamber Directory. Please go to www.pittsburgchamber.com/members. You can search for your business name and make sure the information is correct. If it is not, it will be wrong in the Directory. If it is incorrect, please contact me, and I will tell you how to fix it.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442