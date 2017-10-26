Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

We will cut a ribbon for Rustville Essentials’ Soap Shop Saturday (Oct 28) at 10:00 am, not only are we doing the ribbon cutting but we are celebrating the Soap Shop’s OFFICIAL Grand Opening, that same day. We are having Raffle drawings and door prizes, and tons of fun, too! Everyone is invited to join in on the celebration! Yay!

Pizza Inn is having a Spooktacular and will be offering $1.99 “Boofet” for kids ten and under for each paid adult buffet on Halloween. Costumes encouraged. Also, Pizza Inn now has Buffet all day every day! Don’t miss our live Entertainment on Thursday (Nov 2). Dale Cummings will perform his 50’s, 60’s and 70’s music. Join us if you can.

If you wish to participate in Main Street Trick or Treat this year, please go to the form located at https://goo.gl/forms/uMLkD2g1M044WJI72 and fill it out. Trick or Treat Main Street will be Tuesday (Oct 31) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Please note, anyone wishing to participate is 100% responsible for buying the candy that they will hand out. The city will not be providing any candy this year to business owners. If you have questions, please contact the Community Development Office at City Hall.

First Baptist Church’s ‘Pittsburg Fall Fest’ is Tuesday (Oct 31) from 5:30 until 7:30 pm. (fbcpittsburg.org 300 Jefferson St.)

At the November Board of Directors meeting, Camp County will elect new board members and officers for 2018. We will be replacing five board members. If you are interested in serving on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, please contact the office before Tuesday (Nov 7).

Pittsburg’s Christmas Parade is Saturday (Dec 2) at 1:00 pm. The Theme is “A Texas Christmas.” Darnell Thomas is the Grand Marshal

The Chamber’s Christmas ‘Open House’ is at the Holman House Thursday (Dec 14) starting at 5:30 pm until it ends.

Project Graduation has their “Reindeer Run” Saturday (Dec 2) at 6:00 pm. It is the same day as the parade. You can register at Smith Furniture $25.00 entry fee includes a shirt.

We are working on next years Chamber Directory. Please go to www.pittsburgchamber.com/members and search for your business’ name and make sure the information is correct. If it is not right, then it won’t be in the Directory. If it is incorrect, please contact me, and I will tell you how to fix it.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442