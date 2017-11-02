Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

‘Trick or Treat Main Street’ was a huge success, with an estimated 2,000 children in town for this annual event. A big Thank You to everyone who participated.

Pizza Inn now has Buffet All Day Every Day! Don’t miss our live Entertainment on Thursday (Nov 2) with Dale Cummings performing his 50’s, 60’s and 70’s music. Join us if you can.

Anvil Brewing and Pittsburg Feed and Seed has a long weekend. They open Thursday (Nov 2) 3:00 pm until 11:00 pm through Saturday (Nov 4) 3:00 pm until 11:00 pm and featuring our first Sunday brunch from noon to 4:00 pm. With live music from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. We have live music Friday night starting at 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm with Billy Boyd, the fantastic blues-rock musician. Saturday night we have an award-winning international band, Love Flowers from 8:00 pm until 11:00 pm. Please check out our Facebook page to see details on this spectacular group. Sunday from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm we have the musical talents of Daniel Foster, doing our gospel Sunday brunch. We have a unique brunch menu and lots of drink specials.

The Thunderbird Volunteer Fire Department’s Chili Cook-Off is Saturday (Nov 4) starting at 11:00 am. It is at the firehouse. Please join us. Chili Cooks, please have your award-winning chili at the firehouse at 10:00 am for judging by AJ Mason.

Douglass Community Center’s fundraiser is Friday (Nov 10) from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm. Don’t miss their Soul Food Lunch. It is at 404 Terry Street.

The Pittsburg Christmas Parade is Saturday (Dec 2) starting at 1:00 pm. The Theme for the parade will be “A Texas Christmas.” Darnell Thomas is the Grand Marshal.

The Chamber Christmas Open House will be at the Holman House Thursday (Dec 14) from 5:30 pm until it ends.

Project Graduation will be having a reindeer run Saturday (Dec 2) at 6:00 pm. It is the same day as the parade. You can register at Smith Furniture $25.00 entry fee includes a shirt.

We are working on next years Chamber Directory. Please go to www.pittsburgchamber.com/members and search for your business name. Make sure the information is correct because that is the way it will be in the Directory. If it is incorrect, please contact me, and I will tell you how to fix it.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442