Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

Douglass Community Center fundraisers. Don’t miss their Soul Food Lunch on Friday (Nov 10) from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm at 404 Terry Street.

Pittsburg Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Supper is Thursday (nov 16) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Pittsburg Intermediate School Cafetorium. Entertaining is Pittsburg ISD’s Elementary School Choir. Eastern Star is hosting a Cake & Pie Auction. It is $8 adult, $4 students.

Saturday (Nov 18) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm is the Tree Lighting at Pilgrim Bank.

Pittsburg Christmas Parade is Saturday (Dec 2) at 1:00 pm. The theme for the parade will be “A Texas Christmas.” Darrell Thomas is the Grand Marshal. Applications are available at the Chamber Office, 202 Jefferson Street.

Project Graduation is hosting a Reindeer Run Saturday (Dec 2) at 6:00 pm. It is the same day as the parade. You can register at Smith Furniture for $25.00 entry fee that includes a shirt.

The Chamber Christmas ‘Open House’ is at the Holman House Thursday (Dec 14) from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442