Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Today! Pittsburg Kiwanis Club Pancake Supper is Thursday (Nov 16) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Pittsburg Intermediate School cafetorium

Pittsburg ISD Elementary School Choir, Eastern Star Cake & Pie Auction cost $8 adult and $4 for students.

Douglass Community Center fundraisers.

Thanksgiving Bake Sale is Saturday (Nov 18) from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at Fred’s, 113 N. Greer.

Saturday (Nov 18) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm it is the Tree Lighting at Pilgrim Bank.

The City of Pittsburg’s Second Annual Home for the Holidays celebration will take place Thanksgiving weekend. An ice skating rink will be available from Friday through Sunday (Nov 24-26). The Christmas Outdoor Market will be held Saturday (Nov 25) from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm with over 25 craft and food vendors. Elsa, Anna, and Olaf will make an appearance on Saturday (Nov 25) from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm in Pilgrim Plaza to take pictures. And at 6:00 pm Movies in the Plaza will happen! We will be showing the original Grinch and the Santa Clause. Please see the Pittsburg Texas Main Street Facebook page for more information.

Pittsburg Christmas Parade is Saturday (Dec 2) at 1:00 pm. The Theme for the parade will be “A Texas Christmas.” Darnell Thomas is the Grand Marshal. Applications are available at the Chamber office 202 Jefferson Street.

Project Graduation will have a Reindeer Run Saturday (Dec 2) at 6:00 pm. It is the same day as the parade. You can register at Smith Furniture $25.00 entry fee includes a shirt.

Chamber Christmas Open House will be at the Holman House Thursday (Dec 14) from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm.

Mark your calendars. Thursday (Dec 14). Dale Cummings will be back for good 50’s, 60’s and 70’s music from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm.

Also, Saturday (Dec 16) Santa Claus will be at Pizza Inn for pictures for the kiddos from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

The Chamber office will be closed next week for Thanksgiving.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442