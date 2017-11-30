Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

Pittsburg Christmas Parade is Saturday (Dec 2) at 1:00 pm. The Theme for the parade will be “A Texas Christmas.” Darnell Thomas is the Grand Marshal. Applications are available at the Chamber office 202 Jefferson Street.

Project Graduation will have a Reindeer Run Saturday (Dec 2) at 6:00 pm. It is the same day as the parade. You can register at Smith Furniture $25.00 entry fee includes a shirt. Chamber Christmas Open House is at the Holman House Thursday (Dec 14) from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm. If you are a member of the Chamber and you bring someone who joins the Chamber, you will receive one free ticket to the Chamber Banquet.

Download the app “Chow Now.” Main Street Market will appear. You can access the menu from your phone, order, pay and have it delivered to your place of business.

The last Thursday in January will be the 2018 Chamber Banquet. We will give awards for ‘Man if the Year,’ ‘Woman of the Year,’ ‘Volunteer

Of the Year,’ ‘Business of the Year,’ ‘Educator of the Year’ and ‘Agriculture award.’ I will email nomination forms in December. Start thinking of some deserving recipients for these awards.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442