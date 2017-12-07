Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

Chamber Christmas Open House will be at the Holman House Thursday (Dec 14) 5:30 until 7:00 pm. If you are a member of the Chamber and you bring someone who joins the Chamber, you will receive one free ticket to the Chamber Banquet.

Next Tuesday Camp County Democrats are meeting at Douglass Community Center at 6:30 pm to celebrate Christmas. Bring a dish to share with a potluck Christmas party and an unwrapped toy that we will donate to the Farmers Insurance collection efforts. The guest speaker will be Verna Hawkins of the Community Council, and she will let us know what programs she administers to help those in need. It will be a night to remember to count our blessings.

Bruce Harwell will have a retirement party on Friday (Dec 15) at First National Bank of Pittsburg from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

The last Thursday in January will be the 2018 Chamber Banquet.

We will give awards for Man if the Year, Woman of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year, Educator of the Year and Agriculture award. I will email nomination forms in December, start thinking of some deserving recipients for these awards.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442