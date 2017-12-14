Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

Chamber Christmas Open House will be at the Holman House Thursday (Dec 14) from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm. If you are a member of the Chamber and you bring someone who joins, you will receive one free ticket to the Chamber Banquet.

Bruce Harwell will have a retirement party on Friday (Dec 15) at First National Bank of Pittsburg. It is from 2:30 pm until 5:30 pm.

The last Thursday in January will be the 2018 Chamber Banquet. We will give awards for ‘Man if the Year,’ ‘Woman of the Year,’ ‘Volunteer

of the Year,’ ‘Business of the Year,’ ‘Educator of the Year’ and ‘Agriculture.’ Nomination forms were sent out this week, start thinking of some deserving recipients for these awards. If you did not receive the nomination forms, please let me know, and I will get them to you.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area at www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442