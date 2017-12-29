Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

The last Thursday in January will be the 2018 Chamber Banquet.

We will give awards for Man if the Year, Woman of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year, Educator of the Year and Agriculture award. We sent nomination forms so start thinking of some deserving recipients for these awards. If you did not receive the nomination forms, please let me know, and I will get them to you.

Chamber membership is on an annual basis. We mailed the invoices for 2018. Dues account for about one-third of the yearly budget. If you have not received your invoice, please contact me, and I will see that you get one. Thank you for your continuing membership in the Pittsburg Camp County Chamber of Commerce.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Have a happy New Year and thank you for all you do to make Pittsburg such a great place to live, work and play,

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442