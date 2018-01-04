Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

Thursday (Jan 25) will be the 2018 Chamber Banquet.

Tickets are $25 each or a table of eight for $200. Please let me know how many you want. We will give awards for ‘Man if the Year,’ ‘Woman of the Year,’ ‘Volunteer of the Year,’ ‘Business of the Year,’ ‘Educator of the Year,’ and ‘Agriculture Award.’ We sent the nomination forms. If you did not receive one, please let me know, and I will get them to you.

From Queenie at Verizon – First I would like to take a moment to say thank you to Rhonda Burns of Pilgrims Bank, Glenda Lee of Farmers Insurance, and Gary Youngblood of Living Word Church for their donations and making of the end of year celebration honoring ALL our first responders and success. This year we are planning to honor our Pittsburg ISD teachers, so stay tuned.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area at www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442