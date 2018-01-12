Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Mount Pleasant News News
Clint Cooper

Happy Thursday!
Thursday (Jan 25) is the 2018 Chamber Banquet. Tickets are $25 each, or a table of eight is $200. Please let me know how many you want.

The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College will present the Wiley College a Cappella Choir on Sunday (Jan 21) at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door, or you can purchase them at www.whatleycenter.com

Open Door Pregnancy Help Center is hosting an Open House Even on January 21, 1-4 pm 1561 US Hwy 271 N. Gilmer.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford
Camp County Chamber of Commerce
903-856-3442

