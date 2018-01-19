Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy COLD Thursday!

Next Thursday (Jan 25) is the 2018 Chamber Banquet. Tickets are $25 each, or a table of eight goes for $200. Please let me know how many you want.

The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College will present the Wiley College a Cappella Choir on Sunday (Jan 21) at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door, or you can purchase them at www.whatleycenter.com

Open Door Pregnancy Help Center is hosting an Open House Event Sunday (Jan 21) from 1:00 until 4:00 pm. It is at 1561 US Hwy 271 N. Gilmer.

Be sure to check the Chamber website for more things going on in the area www.pittsburgchamber.com.

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442