Happy Tuesday!

The Whatley Center at NTCC will present “A Tribute to the King” performed by Travis LeDoyt on Fri (Feb 9) at 7:30 pm. LeDoyt is considered the world’s best young Elvis. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the box office at 903.434.8181.

Saturday (Feb 24) is the Camp County Chili cook-off.

Have a Great week!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442