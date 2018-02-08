Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

Verizon Wireless is hosting a workshop Thursday (Feb 8). You do not have to be a Verizon customer to attend. It begins at 6:30 pm. Bring your friends. We will have snacks.

The Whatley Center at NTCC will present “A Tribute to the King” performed by Travis LeDoyt on Friday (Feb 9) at 7:30 pm. LeDoyt is considered the world’s best young Elvis. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the box office at 903.434.8181.

Saturday (Feb 24) is the Camp County Chili cook-off. Compete for Bragging rights and a big trophy. A refundable deposit of $20, make up a couple of gallons of chili and come compete for “The Best Chili in Camp County.” Applications are available at the Chamber office 202 Jefferson Street.

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce

903-856-3442