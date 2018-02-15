Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

A lot is going on in Pittsburg this weekend. The Douglass Alumni Association is sponsoring the Fourth Annual Soul Food Fest at the Douglass Community Center on Friday (Feb 16) from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Your plate will include meat(s), vegetables, desserts, and cornbread. All for $8.00 to $10.00. Remember you don’t have to cook Friday (Feb 16), just move on down the line and sample the S-O-U-L Food. Join us at 408 Terry Street in Pittsburg. For more information and delivery, please call 903-856-8482, 903-767-8889, 903-767-0319, or 903-399-2764.

The Camp Republican Party will meet on Saturday (Feb 17) at 9:00 am in the Hanson-Sewell Center, 237 College Street in Pittsburg. A staff member from Congressman John Ratcliffe’s office will be at the meeting to answer our questions about what is happening in our nation’s capital. It is the last meeting before the primary election on March 6. Early voting is February 20 through March 2 in the basement of the courthouse. Hope to see you on Saturday, February 17!

The Pittsburg Camp County Public Library closes Saturday (Feb 17) and Monday (Feb 19) to celebrate President’s Day. Please return all materials through the book drop. To renew, please call (903)856-3302 with your account number and name of the item to be repeated or reserved. You can also access your account on our website www.pittsburglibrary.org. Have a safe holiday!

Saturday (Feb 24) is the Camp County Chili Cook-off. Compete for Bragging rights and a big trophy. A refundable deposit of $20, make up a couple of gallons of chili and come compete for “The Best Chili in Camp County.” Applications are available at the Chamber office 202 Jefferson Street. See you there!

Have a Great weekend!

Allen Weatherford

Camp County Chamber of Commerce