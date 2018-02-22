Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Happy Thursday!

Saturday (Feb 24) is Camp County Chili Cook-Off. It is all you can eat for $5. Eat Chili and help decide who has the best Chili in Camp County. This year we are moving it to the Anvil Brewery, 115 N. Compress Street. See you there!

Thunderbird Volunteer Fire Department’s, Annual Gumbo Cook-Off is Saturday (Feb 24). Judging is at 10:30 am with serving to start at 11:00 am. There is also a Cake Auction.

The menu has award-winning gumbo, potato salad, rice, cornbread, drink, and dessert. Please join us at the firehouse. It is a fundraiser helping us to help you. We are also holding a book giveaway [donations accepted] See you there!

Saturday (Feb 24) at 6:00 pm is the Blue and Gold Cub Scout Banquet. It is at First United Methodist Church, 115 Mt Pleasant Street with dinner, dessert, and cake auction. It is fun for the whole family. Amanda 903-767-1974.

Pittsburg Nursing Center, 123 Pecan Grove, Pittsburg, presents, Celebrate Black History, February 27, 2018, 6:00 pm. The Master of Ceremonies is Rev. Patrick Lloyd, Praise Dancers; Jada Peoples, Keshaunna Butler, Faith Irvin, Dae J’ah Heath with Guest Speaker; Clemuel Forte, “I Have a Dream.” The Musical Guest is Rico Willis, “Definition of People, “Legends”

Thursday (Mar 1) at noon we will cut the ribbon for a new business in town. Woodmen Life has moved into the building with Coffee Break next to Papa Nachos. Come and help us welcome a new company to Pittsburg.

Saturday (Mar 3) is the Camp County Live Stock Show and Sale. It starts at 10:00 am.

