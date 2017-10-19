Hopkins County Fall Festival
Car Mart Drive Away Cancer Header Banner
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Dale of a Deal
Tri-City Charter
cypress basin hospice
Hess-Header Banner
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017

Pittsburg ISD Bus vs Pickup Crash

2 hours ago News

 

 

Pittsburg ISD

State Troopers responded to the scene of a Pittsburg ISD school bus versus pickup crash on Hwy-271 in Camp County Wednesday morning. Initial reports indicate that the driver of the pickup, identified as 29-year-old Angelika Resendez, of Mt Pleasant, ran into the back of a stopped school bus which was carrying 30 students. Paramedics took three children to area hospitals for evaluation and transported Resendez and two juvenile passengers in her vehicle to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is continuing.

Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     