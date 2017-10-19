Pittsburg ISD Bus vs Pickup Crash

State Troopers responded to the scene of a Pittsburg ISD school bus versus pickup crash on Hwy-271 in Camp County Wednesday morning. Initial reports indicate that the driver of the pickup, identified as 29-year-old Angelika Resendez, of Mt Pleasant, ran into the back of a stopped school bus which was carrying 30 students. Paramedics took three children to area hospitals for evaluation and transported Resendez and two juvenile passengers in her vehicle to the hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is continuing.