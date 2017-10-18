Pittsburg School Bus Involved In An Accident

A pickup truck ran into the back of a Pittsburg ISD school bus this morning after 7:00. The bus was northbound stopped on US 271 picking up students, with lights flashing, when the accident occurred. It was near the Old Gilmer Highway intersection. A woman and two children were in the pickup and were injured. Health care providers treated a total of four at Pittsburg’s hospital. Superintendent Judy Pollan said those involved with the school had non-life threatening injuries.

DPS REPORT

Just after 7:00 am Wednesday, Troopers responded to the scene of a school bus vs. pickup crash on Hwy-271 in Camp County. Initial reports indicate that the driver of a pickup, identified as Angelika Resendez, 29, of Mt Pleasant, was traveling northbound on Hwy-271 when she ran into the back of a stopped Pittsburg ISD school bus. There were approximately 30 students on board the bus. Paramedics took three to area hospitals for evaluation and transported Resendez to ETMC-Pittsburg as well as two juvenile passengers in her vehicle in serious condition. As information becomes available, it will be released. The investigation is continuing.

Jean M. Dark

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Highway Patrol