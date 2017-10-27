Pittsburg’s Texas Street Getting Sidwalks

New Sidewalks Scheduled for Texas Street in Pittsburg

TxDOT announced that new sidewalks would be constructed along Texas Street in Pittsburg next year.

“Federal money is providing much of the funding for the new sidewalks and TxDOT will be overseeing the construction work,” said Bill Compton, area engineer for TxDOT in Mount Pleasant. ”The new sidewalks will be constructed on the east side of Texas Street from State Highway 11 (Quitman Street) to Elm Street then cross over to the west side of the street to pass in front of the high school to Mattison Street. It then crosses back to the east side all the way to the baseball fields in the city park. There will also be a small section of sidewalk constructed on the north side of Mattison Street from Texas Street to an existing sidewalk.”

The sidewalks will vary in width from five feet along most of the route to 11 feet near the city park. They also will include wheelchair ramps to make them meet all Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Highway 19 Construction of Sulphur Springs received the contract for the construction project with a bid of $309,168. Funding for most of the project comes from the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program that covers 80 percent of the cost. Due to Camp County’s economically disadvantaged status, TxDOT will be contributing 10 percent of the expense with the city of Pittsburg paying for the remainder and any overruns that may occur.

Work on the project should begin in January and take about a year to complete, Compton said.