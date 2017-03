Paris Junior College Regents have adopted a new structure for 2017-2018 tuition and fees. In-district tuition remains at $55 per semester credit hour while out-of-district tuition will be $105 per hour tuition plus an out-of-district fee of $50. Non-resident tuition is $155 is per hour. All students will pay a $25 per hour general fee while the registration fee has been removed. The new tuition and fee rates will go into effect with the Fall 2017 semester.