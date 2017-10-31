PJC Announces Homecoming Activities

Paris Junior College has three days of activities planned for the 2017 Homecoming Thursday through Saturday. The weekend will be highlighted by the awarding of the College’s highest honor, the Distinguished Alumni Award to Ronald F. Dodson, Ph.D. of the Class of 1962. Three alumni and one former coach will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. They include baseball player Archie Reynolds, Class of 1966, and Robert “Bob” White, a golfer from the Class of 1955, and two posthumous honorees, baseball and football player Gerald T. Jack, Class of 1958, and former PJC head baseball coach, Larry Click. For more information call (903)782-0276.