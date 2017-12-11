PJC Nears End of Fall Semester

Delivery of caps and gowns signals the end of the fall semester at Paris Junior College, as does an increase in the number of students studying for next week’s final exams.

The graduation ceremony will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Hunt Athletic Center on Friday, Dec. 15. Students should arrive at the Rheudasil Learning Center by 6:00 p.m. Family and friends are encouraged to arrive early to find seating in the Hunt Center. They are also invited to join graduates in a reception afterward in the McLemore Student Center Ballroom.

As the fall semester winds down, registration continues for both the Winter Mini-Term and the Spring 2018 Semester and will continue until PJC closes for Winter Break at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 15.

“The Winter Mini-Term offers core curriculum courses which transfer to all public Texas universities,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “Families welcoming students home for the holidays from a university could find this a great way to save on tuition for a basic class. The online classes run Dec. 18 to Jan. 5, 2018, but registration must be taken care of before PJC closes for Winter Break.”

Spring registration will resume when PJC reopens on Jan. 2, 2018. The 16-week semester will continue until May 11, 2018. A flex term will also offer 8-week courses that begin on March 19 and end May 11.

To learn more about graduation or registration, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at 903-782-0425.