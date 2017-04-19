PJC Offering A Summer Class’ Free Tuition To Graduating Seniors

Graduating high school seniors are again receiving a great deal from Paris Junior College this summer – a scholarship covering tuition for one class in either Summer I or Summer II semesters.

The summer tuition scholarship is available to those graduating from high schools in the PJC service area in Delta, Fannin, Lamar, Hunt, Hopkins and Red River counties. It allows students to take either a core academic class to transfer and save money, or a workforce class that can lead to a great career.

“Our donors understand that PJC offers a great education with small class sizes and personalized attention from experienced instructors, “ said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “PJC students receive excellent grounding in the basics and often have a better understanding of subject matters than can be found in students who started as freshmen at four-year schools.”

To help students succeed starting in the fall, PJC has again been allocatd $1 million in scholarship funds from the Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation for 2017-18 academic year scholarships. Awards are already being made, so students should apply for those funds as soon as possible.