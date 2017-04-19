Hess-Header Banner
PJC Scholarships Available to Students Graduating in 2017

37 mins ago News, Paris News

 

PJC

Graduating high school seniors are again receiving a great deal from Paris Junior College this summer – a scholarship covering tuition for one class in either Summer I or Summer II. The summer tuition scholarship is available to those graduating from high schools in the PJC service area in Delta, Fannin, Lamar, Hunt, Hopkins and Red River counties. It allows students to take either a core academic class to transfer and save money, or a workforce class that can lead to a great career. For more information, go to the PJC website.

