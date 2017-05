Paris Junior College will host open men’s and women’s basketball tryouts at the Hunt Athletic Center on Saturday. The fee is $25 cash for the men’s tryouts and $20 for the women’s but current students can tryout for the teams for free. The men’s tryout is at 9:30 with registration at 9am. The women’s is at 1pm with registration at 12:30. For more information call 903 – 782 – 0288.